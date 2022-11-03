Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €126.00 ($126.00) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AEOXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($113.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Aeroports de Paris from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($113.00) to €125.00 ($125.00) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($142.00) to €138.00 ($138.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.26.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

