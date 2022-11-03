Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.99. 35,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. Aflac has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $68.12.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,543 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 218.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 572.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

