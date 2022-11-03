Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.75.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AFL opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,543. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.