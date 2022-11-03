AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. AGCO updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-$11.90 EPS.

AGCO stock opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AGCO by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in AGCO by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AGCO by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

