Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Michael Tang Sells 3,600 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,416. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

