Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,714 shares during the period. Agilysys makes up approximately 3.6% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agilysys by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AGYS traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.65. 446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,386. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 187.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $65.31.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

