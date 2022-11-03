Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 48.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 6.3 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $15.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.51. 34,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.46.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

