Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.50 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $18.85 on Thursday, reaching $264.02. 2,524,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,544. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.46.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

