Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AKYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of AKYA opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $110,124.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 622,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,296 shares of company stock valued at $493,577. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 44.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.