Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 606,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,068,358. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $174.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

