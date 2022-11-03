ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.95

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.95 and traded as low as $1.64. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 10,474 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ALJ Regional from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Insider Transactions at ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional ( NASDAQ:ALJJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 217.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder William Montgomery bought 44,717 shares of ALJ Regional stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,522.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,925.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ALJ Regional news, major shareholder William Montgomery acquired 44,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,522.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 415,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,925.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $38,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,043 shares of company stock worth $132,841. Corporate insiders own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALJ Regional

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ALJ Regional in the first quarter worth $234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ALJ Regional by 63.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 292,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ALJ Regional by 7.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ALJ Regional by 173.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.