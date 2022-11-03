Alley Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.51. 4,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,674. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

