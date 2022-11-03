Alley Investment Management Company LLC Buys 315 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.50. 30,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,258. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.74.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

