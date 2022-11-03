Alley Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $43.71. 3,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,499. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

