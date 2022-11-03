Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 230 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 3.3% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,657,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,305,000 after buying an additional 940,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $146.12. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $254.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 157.26%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

