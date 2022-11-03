Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 444 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,179,082. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.68. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

