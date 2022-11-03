Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.01

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.01 and last traded at C$26.17, with a volume of 191912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.39.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.09.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.70.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
