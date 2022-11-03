Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,888 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.32% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $22,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $11,823,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $11,635,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569 over the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

