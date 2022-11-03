Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of ERC stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $13.78.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
