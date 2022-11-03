Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ERC stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERC. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

