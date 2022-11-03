Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Allstate Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.94 and its 200-day moving average is $126.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

