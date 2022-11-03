Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $132.00 million and approximately $13.56 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.18 or 0.01644126 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005769 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024959 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00042413 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.79 or 0.01819833 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

