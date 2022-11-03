Alpha Omega Group Inc. Buys 1,619 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 76,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.96. 774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,382. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $36.01.

