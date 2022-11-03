Alpha Omega Group Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,640 shares during the quarter. VanEck BDC Income ETF comprises 3.3% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIZD. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 74,488 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 134.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIZD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,031. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.