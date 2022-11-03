Alpha Omega Group Inc. Makes New $194,000 Investment in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Franklin BSP Realty Trust comprises 0.2% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FBRT. JMP Securities cut Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FBRT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,070. The company has a quick ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 110.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Featured Articles

