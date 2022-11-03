Alpha Omega Group Inc. Sells 2,796 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. decreased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. accounts for about 0.4% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.6% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $378,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 179.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $2,392,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. 6,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,668. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 101.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.