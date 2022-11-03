Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 107,393 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GOOGL opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

