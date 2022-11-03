AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.19.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$23.78 on Monday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$23.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

About AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,220.80.

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.