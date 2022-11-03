Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of ATUS opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Altice USA has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altice USA

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Altice USA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 388,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

