Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 674,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,331 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

MO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.82. 54,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,591,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

