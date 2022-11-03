Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.99. The company had a trading volume of 194,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

