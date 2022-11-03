Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $617,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.88. 271,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,591,118. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

