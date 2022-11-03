Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Amalgamated Financial worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth $134,000. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated purchased 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,003,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,511,489.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.46. 559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

