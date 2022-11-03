Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 160,105 shares.The stock last traded at $24.91 and had previously closed at $22.99.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Insider Activity at Amalgamated Financial

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

In other news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,003,019 shares in the company, valued at $189,511,489.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 126,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

