Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Tigress Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $232.00 to $192.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as low as $91.33 and last traded at $91.55, with a volume of 494708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.12.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 48,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

