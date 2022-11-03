Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ameren also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.40.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $81.14. 1,937,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,315. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.