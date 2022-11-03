Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

