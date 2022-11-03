Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.77.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

