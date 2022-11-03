América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,453 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after buying an additional 3,139,187 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 428.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 936,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 759,727 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,953,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,967,000 after purchasing an additional 408,846 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2,541.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 313,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 301,405 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

América Móvil stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

