American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.56 billion-$12.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.60 billion.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 477,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,179,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.43.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in American Airlines Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

