American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Up 15.9%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) rose 15.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 199,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,427,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

