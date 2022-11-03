American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Increased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,007 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,504. The stock has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day moving average is $153.82. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Company Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.



