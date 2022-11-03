American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. American Financial Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.00-$11.75 EPS.

American Financial Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE AFG opened at $140.67 on Thursday. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.54.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

