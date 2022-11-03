American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

American International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. American International Group has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in American International Group by 601.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in American International Group by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

