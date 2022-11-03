American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Director Bradford A. Phillips Acquires 940 Shares

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) Director Bradford A. Phillips acquired 940 shares of American Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,983.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,841.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $18.32 on Thursday. American Realty Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $295.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 114.87%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

