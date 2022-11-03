American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises about 0.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in American Water Works by 15.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.43.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.57. 34,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,635. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.