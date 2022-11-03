American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.86. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Water Works’ FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.43.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $138.16 on Thursday. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

