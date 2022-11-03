American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 5.24% of American Woodmark worth $39,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of AMWD opened at $45.27 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $76.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

