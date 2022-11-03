Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

COLD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.99. 1,760,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,863. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.83, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,466.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.38.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

