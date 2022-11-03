AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $144.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.80.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $130.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.96 and a 200 day moving average of $119.76. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

