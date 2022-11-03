Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.00. 226,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,380. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.88. The company has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

